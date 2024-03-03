Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Cut to C$86.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$89.00 to C$86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$93.57.

Stella-Jones Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$72.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$79.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$74.20. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$49.17 and a 1 year high of C$85.77.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 5.8295615 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total value of C$291,600.00. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

