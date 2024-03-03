Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Cut to C$94.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SJ. National Bankshares increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$93.57.

Stella-Jones Stock Down 4.6 %

SJ opened at C$72.82 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$49.17 and a 12 month high of C$85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$79.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$74.20.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 5.8295615 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stella-Jones

In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total transaction of C$291,600.00. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

