Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Lowered to C$92.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$94.00 to C$92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s current price.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SJ. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SJ

Stella-Jones Trading Down 4.6 %

TSE SJ opened at C$72.82 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$49.17 and a twelve month high of C$85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$74.20.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 5.8295615 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stella-Jones

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total value of C$291,600.00. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.