Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Raised to C$94.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$93.57.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$72.82 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$49.17 and a 12 month high of C$85.77. The stock has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$79.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.20.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.08. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 5.8295615 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stella-Jones

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total transaction of C$291,600.00. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Featured Articles

