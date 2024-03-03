Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 58,629 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,629 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Travel + Leisure worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 572,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 48.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 263,567 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 747.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 159,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 140,826 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at about $564,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TNL opened at $44.99 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNL. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

