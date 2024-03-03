Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Essential Utilities worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 155.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.13%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

