Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.38% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 146,853.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 618,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,388,000 after buying an additional 336,700 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,900,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,723,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,521,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $78.54 and a one year high of $98.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average is $88.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

