Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $234.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $252.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.39.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

