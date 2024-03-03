Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,383 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $18.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

