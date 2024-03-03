Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,963 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

