Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,004 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 5.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,784,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,488 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $1,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.12.

BWA stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

