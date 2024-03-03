Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Tidewater worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter worth $3,588,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 254.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 98,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 1,294.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after acquiring an additional 988,528 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 1,514.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 242,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 182.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after purchasing an additional 239,761 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDW stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $83.15.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Tidewater had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

