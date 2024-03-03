Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.92 Million Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 31.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 16.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 105.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.