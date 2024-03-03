Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.08 Million Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Armstrong World Industries worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE AWI opened at $120.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.59. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $123.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.