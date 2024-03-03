Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,351.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 611,753 shares of company stock worth $73,916,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $124.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $133.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.73 and its 200-day moving average is $107.38.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

