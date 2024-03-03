Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 31,155 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,155 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.58% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 1,237.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 598,830 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after acquiring an additional 224,051 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 381,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after acquiring an additional 27,711 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 305,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,480,000 after acquiring an additional 24,543 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $69.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.05. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

