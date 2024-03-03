Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,991 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,959,000 after buying an additional 6,665,503 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,106,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,532,000 after acquiring an additional 541,053 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,555,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,696,000 after acquiring an additional 174,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,484,341,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,918,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,848,000 after acquiring an additional 76,129 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.7519 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on TD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

