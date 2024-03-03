Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Medpace worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $404.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.40 and a 200 day moving average of $286.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $407.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.67.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,379 shares of company stock valued at $28,152,746 over the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

