Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.03% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 460,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

FCG stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $547.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $27.54.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.