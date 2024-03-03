Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,156 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 447,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,444,000 after buying an additional 20,556 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 351,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,505,000 after buying an additional 136,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after buying an additional 25,209 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 205,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDP opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.24. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $71.15 and a 12-month high of $96.53. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0961 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

