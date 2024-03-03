Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,356 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of ITT worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $106,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $29,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 58.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after buying an additional 336,860 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITT stock opened at $126.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.84. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.82 and a 52 week high of $127.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

