Stifel Financial Corp Sells 19,562 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,562 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Ralph Lauren worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.1% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 25.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.55.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $184.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.21 and its 200 day moving average is $132.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $190.41.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

