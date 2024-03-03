Stifel Financial Corp Sells 28,918 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,918 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 3.23% of Omeros worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

OMER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omeros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

OMER stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.37. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

