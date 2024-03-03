StockNews.com Downgrades REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Sell

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RGNX. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $941.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.27. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,237 shares of company stock worth $2,119,851 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

