StockNews.com Downgrades Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Buy

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Travelzoo from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Travelzoo Stock Down 5.1 %

TZOO stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $10.86.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 137.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,553,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,205,107.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,800. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 16.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 56,741 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 71.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

