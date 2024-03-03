StockNews.com Upgrades Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to Buy

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DIN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

NYSE:DIN opened at $49.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $748.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.68. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $75.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,234,000 after purchasing an additional 64,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,483,000 after acquiring an additional 77,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

