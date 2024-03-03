Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Holdings Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,338,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,481,000 after purchasing an additional 336,042 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 678,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 18,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of SLF opened at $53.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $55.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.581 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Articles

