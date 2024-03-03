Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,402,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168,941 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,877,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,466,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $566,123,000 after buying an additional 4,271,009 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.406 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

View Our Latest Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.