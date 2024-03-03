Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Down to $46.76

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.76, but opened at $42.00. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 109,924 shares.

TGLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average is $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.93 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 40.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

