The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Stake Reduced by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 74.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,001 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Insider Activity at Duckhorn Portfolio

In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Deirdre Mahlan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 13,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $137,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,306 shares of company stock worth $492,108. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

