The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,032,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.68% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $10,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth about $5,109,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,799,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,467,000 after buying an additional 276,858 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 40.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 500,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 143,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter worth about $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Equity Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $5.52 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Read More

