The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Shares of CL opened at $86.49 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $86.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

