The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EL. StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.12.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock opened at $148.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $260.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.54.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

