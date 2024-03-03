The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58. Kenvue has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 93,834.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,164 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,506,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

