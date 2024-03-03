The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.61. The Hain Celestial Group shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 41,080 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

