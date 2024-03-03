Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.97) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 149.50 ($1.90) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 160.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 150.64. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 121.80 ($1.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 173 ($2.19).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (Tritax Big Box or the Company) is the UK's specialist in logistics real estate with the UK's largest investment portfolio and largest logistics-focused land platform. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

