Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.97) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.
Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance
About Tritax Big Box REIT
Tritax Big Box REIT plc (Tritax Big Box or the Company) is the UK's specialist in logistics real estate with the UK's largest investment portfolio and largest logistics-focused land platform. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.
