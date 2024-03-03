Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,152 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tuya were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 29.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 71.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TUYA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

NYSE TUYA opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. Tuya Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

