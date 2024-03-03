U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 210.73% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ USAU opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $33.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.30. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.48.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

