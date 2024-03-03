U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 210.73% from the stock’s current price.
U.S. Gold Trading Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ USAU opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $33.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.30. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.48.
U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.
