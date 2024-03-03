UBS Group Increases Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $113.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $99.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DELL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.19.

Shares of DELL opened at $124.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.52. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $131.06. The stock has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,605,000 after buying an additional 998,298 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 106,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 48,036 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,089,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

