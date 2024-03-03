UBS Group Lowers Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $20.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.72.

Shares of SHLS opened at $13.35 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

