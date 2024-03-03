uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT Lowered to $25.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 347.23% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QURE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.
View Our Latest Analysis on QURE
uniQure Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $177,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,110.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $177,190.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,327.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,265 shares of company stock valued at $339,845. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.
Further Reading
