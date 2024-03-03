uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT Lowered to $25.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 347.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Get uniQure alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QURE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on QURE

uniQure Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ QURE opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. uniQure has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 8.85. The stock has a market cap of $267.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $177,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,110.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $177,190.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,327.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,265 shares of company stock valued at $339,845. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.