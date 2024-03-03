United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock Holdings Increased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 381.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 173,480 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,435,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,243,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

X opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.02. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

