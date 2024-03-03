VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,870 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.92% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $11,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 138,500.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 270.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

