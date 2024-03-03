Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $10,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 164.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVOG stock opened at $108.26 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $83.31 and a 52-week high of $108.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.