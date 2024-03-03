Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $260.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s previous close.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.90.

Read Our Latest Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV opened at $222.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $230.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.51.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,427,578.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.