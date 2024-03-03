Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) PT Raised to $53.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vericel’s FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Vericel Stock Performance

Vericel stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.72 and a beta of 1.69. Vericel has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vericel

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $101,706.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,397. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,016,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 28,262 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Vericel by 718.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Articles

