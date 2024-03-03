Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.42% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 0.42. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,467,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,821,000 after acquiring an additional 164,268 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 49.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,493,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,645,000 after acquiring an additional 822,832 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,585,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 142,819 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,390,000 after acquiring an additional 527,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also

