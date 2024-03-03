Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Gap Down to $21.62

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.62, but opened at $20.86. Verra Mobility shares last traded at $21.69, with a volume of 123,265 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $906,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 456,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23,319 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 167,902 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

