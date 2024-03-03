Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) PT Raised to $13.00 at HC Wainwright

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 134.23% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRCA

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.3 %

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The stock has a market cap of $233.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.87.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.49% and a negative net margin of 1,307.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verrica Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 456,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $2,471,953.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,995,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,437,851.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,337,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,938,546. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,099,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,199 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,999,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,935 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 952,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,261,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 840.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,003,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 896,712 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.