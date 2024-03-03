Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) PT Raised to $35.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VERX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $33.55 on Friday. Vertex has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 21,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $638,079.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,797,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,853,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 21,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $638,079.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,797,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,853,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $525,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,630,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,350,717.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,570. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vertex by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vertex by 547.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vertex by 267.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

